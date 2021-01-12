LAWRENCE — A utility worker in St. Lawrence County fell from a cellular tower and was hospitalized Tuesday morning.
The unidentified man, an employee of Skyline 360, fell roughly 160 feet from a tower while working on Ferris Road shortly after 11 a.m., according to a morning rescue dispatch to the site.
St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene, and the man was taken by Tri-Town Rescue about 20 miles to Canton-Potsdam Hospital.
The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified of the incident, the sheriff’s office reports.
The man’s condition has not been released.
