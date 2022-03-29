OGDENSBURG — A malfunctioning manlift is being blamed for a pair of workers being stranded about 70 feet in the air while working on a water tower behind Riverview Correctional Facility on Monday.
The Ogdensburg Fire Department responded at 2:45 p.m. with its Quint fire truck and 100-foot ladder. Firefighters took the ladder up to the stranded workers and brought them to the ground safely, according to a Facebook post by the Ogdensburg Professional Firefighters Local 1799.
“Local 1799 is happy to report the workers who had been stranded for multiple hours, were unharmed, and very happy to be out of the freezing conditions,” the fire union said.
The two workers were stranded on the manlift for about four hours before being brought to safety.
