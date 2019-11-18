CANTON — Leigh Rodriguez, Canton’s Director of Economic Development, will lead a workshop and tour to explore opportunities in the Canton’s Gateway and Brownfield Opportunity Zone.
A public workshop at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 20 will be followed by a walking tour of the Gouverneur Street Gateway scheduled for the following morning.
The workshop will feature a project summary to describe the BOA Step 2 Nomination Study. Workshop activities will help participants with their ideas for development and revitalization strategies in the BOA, which includes the Grasse River corridor and historic downtown Canton.
The workshop is at Traditional Arts in Upstate New York, 53 Main St. It is free and open to the public.
The following morning, the consultant team, steering committee and interested guests will take a walking tour of the Gouverneur Street Gateway. The tour participants will look at the existing conditions and discuss ways that the half-mile gateway corridor could be improved to provide a more pleasing and interesting entry to the Village to encourage business and economic development.
The walking tour is at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 21. Participants can park at Willow Island or Grasse River Heritage Park and meet at the Cascade Inn, 4 W. Main St. People interested in participating in the walking tour are asked to register by contacting Eve Holberg, eholberg@jklastudio.com. Residents as well as owners and staff of businesses along the route are welcome to talk with the group as it passes by their homes and businesses.
For more information, contact Leigh Rodriguez, Village and Town of Canton Director of Economic Development at 315-386-2871 x5 and email at lrodriguez@cantonny.gov. The project is on Facebook at Village of Canton Brownfield Opportunity Area.
