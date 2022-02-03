POTSDAM — Clarkson’s David D. Reh School of Business will host Professor David Crick on Friday, March 4, when he will deliver a presentation on the topic of international entrepreneurship.
His presentation, titled “Contemporary trends in business models of international entrepreneurs” is part of the Entrepreneurship Speaker Series within the broader Reh School of Business Seminar Series. The presentation will be held in person from 2 to 3 p.m. in the Peterson Board Room in Bertrand Snell Hall 3rd floor, with Zoom access for those who would like to attend remotely. Register for the research presentation at wdt.me/crick_presentation. After registering you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
David Crick is the Paul Desmarais Professor of International Entrepreneurship at the University of Ottawa. He has over 30 years of experience in research, teaching and leadership roles in business schools with a further 6 years in industry and various consultancy roles. He was previously professor of international entrepreneurship at Victoria University in Wellington, New Zealand, after two similar posts of full professor in the U.K. He was Director of Research and has also served as an accreditation reviewer for several organizations around the world.
His research lies at the intersection of international entrepreneurship and marketing. Start-up firms with limited resources and an evolving business model are a particular area of interest, of which internationalization processes and the support requirements of entrepreneurs are a core aspect. In addition, David’s research has involved entrepreneurs from minority ethnic communities and the types of assistance they require. His research has been of high academic and practitioner impact. He is on the editorial boards of several journals and was awarded a Higher Doctorate for his contribution to research.
For any questions about this presentation or the speaker, contact Marcy Wilcox, assistant to the dean, David D. Reh School of Business at mwilcox@clarkson.edu or 315-268-2300.
