CANTON — The Lake Placid 2023 World University Games made a village-wide splash in Canton Friday, with a torch run complete with local runners, an Olympic medalist and mascots.
The preliminary games of the hockey tournament will be played in Potsdam and Canton with athletes being housed at SUNY Canton and games played at Maxcy Hall, Cheel Arena and Roos House.
High school runners from Hugh C. Williams kicked off the run with a rousing send-off from classmates who lined the sidewalk on State Street in front of the school.
Athletes from SUNY Canton took the torch onto campus escorted by Adrindack Mac, the games’ mascot, and Roody the mascot of the SUNY Canton Kangaroos.
Runners from the Canton Canoe Weekend and the Maple Run Half Marathon finished the trek carrying the torch into the Canton Village Park where an enthusiastic crowd of about 50 people waited.
The torch is unusual. The FISU Flame is being carried in a sustainable torch, with no combustion or flame present. LED lights produce the illuminated FISU Flame in a carbon-free presentation. The initial charge for the flame was obtained from Hydro Quebec. It will be recharged in Potsdam with power from Ducted Wind Turbines.
The 22-inch-long torch was created and built by Adirondack Studios of Argyle, the same business that built the award podiums for the 1980 Olympic Winter Games.
The custom-made torch consists of elongated steel, encasing a glacial-blue body topped by recycled crystalline glass, representing an artistic interpretation of ice and water.
At the park four-time Olympian Erin M. Hamlin emceed the event.
Ms. Hamlin, took the singles bronze medal in luge at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics becoming the first female American luger to medal at any Winter Olympics, as well as the first American of either gender to medal in luge singles competition.
Mayor Michael E. Dalton, County Legislator William J. Sheridan, Town Councilman John S. Taillon and SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran welcomed the games to Canton.
“We are so excited to be hosting the games on our campus,” President Zafron said as he urged the crowd to get out and watch the hockey games when they begin on Jan. 11.
“This is a great opportunity to show off the warm hospitality of our community and our love of winter sports,” Mr. Sheridan said.
The theme of the games is Saving Winter, Greg Burzilleri of the organizing committee said while describing the eco-friendly torch.
“We recognize that winter sports communities around the world are struggling with the effects of climate change including shorter winters and reduced snowfall,” he said, pointing out that there is no snow in Canton.
The support for the torch run in Canton has been unmatched. Mr. Burzilleris said.
“Hockey lives here. Hockey lives here in Canton,” Mr. Burzilleri said. “I am from Lake Placid and we have a little bit of hockey there, hockey is the biggest thing here and we love it and we can’t wait for you guys to host all of our athletes.”
The torch moved on to Potsdam for a run from Maxcy Hall to Cheel Arena for a special ceremony before the Clarkson Univerisity hockey match with Brown University.
Tickets for the hockey games in Canton and Potsdam are available for purchase now at Lakeplacid2023.com.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.