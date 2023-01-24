Wounded Warriors donation

Mark McKenna accepts donation from Paul Sibbitts representing Canton United Methodist Church Adult Fellowship Group. This donation will go toward The Mountain Warrior Sled Hockey Team, founded by McKenna in 2011, Canton native and long time hockey coach. Mark’s goal is to raise awareness about the sport and hopefully continue to inspire and recruit wounded soldiers and disabled athletes; giving them the opportunity to continue to be physical and compete in competitive athletic activities.
