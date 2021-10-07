Wounded Warriors Outdoor Adventures representatives speak to Norwood Kiwanis

NORWOOD — Bob Giordano, President of Wounded Warriors Outdoor Adventures, and its director Tom La Kemper joined Norwood Kiwanis at its monthly informal meeting, Sept. 27.
Mr. Giordano and Mr. La Kemper spoke about the mission of their organization.
“Our mission is to provide fun outdoor adventures at no cost to our wounded warriors, battle buddies, veterans and their families. We host fishing, hunting, camping and boating events primarily in Northern New York as well as others throughout the United States and parts of Canada.”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.