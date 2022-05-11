Wrong Mega Millions lotto numbers published

A woman pays for her Mega Millions lottery ticket at The General Store on West Main Street. The current jackpot is $400 million. Watertown Daily Times

 Justin Sorensen

WATERTOWN — Human error resulted in the wrong input of the Mega Millions winning numbers, which resulted in the incorrect Mega Ball number being published.

The New York Lottery has suspended all Mega Millions payouts, and the lottery is asking all Mega Millions players to hold on to their tickets that are dated for May 10 until the issue is solved.

Lottery officials say they are working to resolve the issue.

The correct winning numbers are 15-19-20-61-70 and the Mega Ball is 9.

