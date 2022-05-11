WATERTOWN — Human error resulted in the wrong input of the Mega Millions winning numbers, which resulted in the incorrect Mega Ball number being published.
The New York Lottery has suspended all Mega Millions payouts, and the lottery is asking all Mega Millions players to hold on to their tickets that are dated for May 10 until the issue is solved.
Lottery officials say they are working to resolve the issue.
The correct winning numbers are 15-19-20-61-70 and the Mega Ball is 9.
