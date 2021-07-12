BRASHER FALLS — Family and friends were on hand Saturday in front of the LBSH Housing complex to wish Donald Locke a happy birthday.
But it wasn’t just any birthday. Mr. Locke was turning 102 years old.
A sign had been posted in front of the complex. It read:
Donald Locke
Happy 102nd Birthday
U.S. Navy
1942-1946
WWII Veteran
Honor Flight Mission #4 Veteran
Thank you for your service!
For that special day, Mr. Locke wore a shirt that bore the words “USS Seminole,” his ship that operated in the Pacific theater during World War II.
Rep. John M. Katko sent his best wishes for the special occasion. He represents the 24th Congressional District, which includes all of Onondaga, Cayuga and Wayne counties, and the western portion of Oswego County.
“You have reached a tremendous milestone and I can only imagine the wealth of experience and knowledge you have gained over the years,” he wrote in a letter, which was accompanied by a certificate. “I enjoyed learning about your service during the Second World War and truly admire your unwavering dedication to protecting this nation.”
Mr. Katko said that, “as a sign of respect for your service and this special occasion,” he was presenting Mr. Locke with a U.S. flag that had flown over the United States Capitol and a certificate honoring the milestone.
“This is to certify that the accompanying flag was flown over the United States Capitol, at the request of the Honorable John Katko, Member of Congress,” read the certificate that was signed by J. Brett Blanton, Architect of the Capitol.
Mr. Blanton was nominated on Dec. 9, 2019 to serve as the 12th Architect of the Capitol. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Dec. 20, 2019 and was sworn in on Jan. 16, 2020.
The flag and certificate were presented to Mr. Locke by Winthrop’s American Legion Post 415 Commander James Stickney and Massena’s Amvets Post 4 Judge Advocate Fred Cockayne. Mr. Cockayne oversaw the rifle squad from both groups that fired a volley of shots and then presented a salute in honor of Mr. Locke.
“Congratulations. It’s quite a milestone,” Mr. Cockayne said as Mr. Locke kissed the flag amidst a round of applause that recognized the achievement.
Mr. Locke was born on July 10, 1919. He graduated in 1938 from the former Brasher-Stockholm High School, and then attended Ithaca College before enlisting in the U.S. Navy during World War II, spending his two years in the Navy aboard amphibious ships.
He has spent his life in the Brasher Falls community and now resides at LBSH. Mr. Locke has four children — Barbara, Susan, Donna and Murray. His wife, Jane, who he married on July 7, 1941, passed away in 2006.
