POTSDAM — Bin Xu has been appointed assistant professor of mathematics at Clarkson University.
She received her Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Utah and her bachelor of science and master of science degrees in mathematics from the University of Science and Technology of China.
Xu’s research interests lie in mathematical modeling and applied analysis of pattern formation in biology.
She has co-published in Journal of Theoretical Biology, Chaos, Bulletin of Mathematical Biology, Biophysical Journal, and Physica D, among other publications.
Xu is a member of the Society for Industrial and Applied Mathematics, the American Mathematical Society, and the Biophysical Society.
She previously served as an instructor at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Utah.
