POTSDAM — Wei Yan has been appointed assistant professor of electrical & computer engineering at Clarkson University.
He received his Ph.D. in computer engineering from the University of Connecticut, his master of engineering degree from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences, and his bachelor of engineering from Nanjing University of Information Science & Technology.
Yan’s research interests are in FPGA-based digital systems, hardware and embedded security, fault tolerance algorithms, solid-state storage, IoT (the internet of things), and blockchain technology.
He has co-published in Proceedings of the IEEE/ACM International Conference on Computer-Aided Design, IEEE Transactions on Computer-Aided Design of Integrated Circuits and Systems, System of Systems Engineering Conference, Field Programmable Logic and Applications, and Hardware Oriented Security and Trust, among other proceedings and journals.
Yan was previously a postdoctoral fellow in electrical and system engineering at Washington University in St. Louis.
