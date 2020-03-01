POTSDAM — Jingyun Ye has been appointed assistant professor of chemistry & biomolecular science at Clarkson University.
She received her Ph.D. and bachelor’s degrees in chemical engineering from Tianjin University.
Ye’s research interests are in using state-of-the-art quantum chemistry calculations and kinetic modeling to investigate the catalyst structures, reaction mechanisms, thermodynamics and kinetics of catalytic reactions at the molecular level; exploring structure-function relationships to identify the physical and chemical descriptors that govern catalytic activity for large-scale computational screening, and further guide experiments on how to tune those properties to obtain superior catalytic performance, and developing new computational methods for the discovery of novel materials.
Her ultimate goal is to precisely design multi-functional materials and efficient catalysts for sustainable energy conversion and storage.
She has published in Journal of the American Chemical Society, ACS Catalysis, Applied Catalysis B: Environmental, Journal of Catalysis, ChemCatChem, Catalysis Science & Technology, ChemComm, Inorganic Chemistry, Organometallics, Journal of Physical Chemistry C, among other publications, and has presented at many conferences.
She previously served as a postdoctoral associate at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities and at the University of Pittsburgh.
