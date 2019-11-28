DEPEYSTER — A fatal crash Wednesday night on East Road in the town of DePeyster is being investigated by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office.
911 dispatchers received a report of a one-car, one-occupant motor vehicle crash at 10:34 p.m. and arrived on scene shortly after to find that a white 2016 Chevrolet Malibu had struck a tree.
The driver, Alex M. Basford, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene by Coroner Kevin Crosby.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Heuvelton Fire Department and first responders.
