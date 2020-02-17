WADDINGTON — Alex V. Hammond, the youngest person to take on the position of town supervisor in St. Lawrence County, is announcing his run for the 116th Assembly District on Tuesday in Watertown and Potsdam.
Mr. Hammond, 24, a Democrat in his third year as supervisor for his native town of Waddington, will be announcing his run against incumbent Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, at 11 a.m. at the Paddock Arcade, 1 Public Square, Watertown, and at 3 p.m. on the front steps of the Potsdam Village Civic Center, 2 Park St., Potsdam.
A first lieutenant in the Army National Guard, Mr. Hammond is a graduate of Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Pennsylvania with an associate’s degree in government and politics, as well as Cornell University, where he has studied industrial and labor relations.
Mr. Hammond, the son of Brian K. and Holly R. Hammond of Waddington, said he doesn’t take much stock in those who feel he is too young for the job.
As an Army first lieutenant, he is assigned to the New York National Guard’s 2nd 108th Infantry Battalion, based in Utica.
When he announced his candidacy for town supervisor in 2017 he told the Times he was “trying to bring a new voice to politics.”
He said his goal is to help the community he has been a part of his whole life thrive and prosper for future generations.
“My parents raised me to be a strong and independent person who cares for his neighbors and his community,” he said. “I want to help keep Waddington the great town that I grew up in, while at the same time making advances that keep the town modern and lively while using its strategic history and heritage to do so.”
