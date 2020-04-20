CANTON — Canton’s Yoga Loft stopped offering in-person classes on March 16. It was just days before Gov. Andrew Cuomo would begin shutting down businesses to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It came at a particularly inconvenient time for the 20-year-old nonprofit wellness organization.
The Yoga Loft was in the midst of renovating a new space. The members of its board of directors were busy raising money and planning the move when the world shifted beneath their feet.
For now, the Yoga Loft is operating entirely online.
“Several of our teachers have agreed to teach online, so we are offering a fairly full schedule of health and wellness classes via Zoom,” Board President Anna Sorenson said.
The classes are donation-based.
”We are asking for donations but it is also a service to the community,” Ms. Sorenson said. “We wanted to provide the platform to try to support our teachers and the donations will go directly to our operating costs. Those don’t go away when we go online.”
The organization was at nearly the halfway mark in raising money and renovating the new space on Miner Street, and while work there has been halted, it is still hoping to move on schedule in July.
The Yoga Loft instructors are also adding classes to aid the community in coping with the change in social structure.
“We have a couple of new classes that are offered online to support the community in additional ways with emotional regulation,” Board Vice President Sarah Oakley said. “We have a Bedtime Yoga Nidra class that happens Wednesday night and then Friday midday we have an emotional freedom technique that are both new to the schedule.”
Yoga Nidra is a practice that allows the body to deeply relax.
Practicing yoga in an online forum is not ideal, Ms. Sorenson said, but there have been some benefits.
For some people, it has become easier to teach and easier to participate and the average class attendance has remained about the same as before the shutdown, she said.
People from outside the area and even some people from out of state are participating in classes.
“We need to be physically distant but socially connected and Zoom does replicate some of that,” Ms. Sorenson said. “It’s not the same, but there is still that feeling of community. You are still with other people.”
There are two ways to support the Yoga Loft. One is to participate in classes and make a donation. The other is to just make a donation using the link on the Yoga Loft web page at Yoga-loft.org. The web page is also where the full online schedule and links to classes can be found.
“We are still here and we’re still serving our community and we are looking forward to opening our doors again and being here for another 20 years and beyond,” Ms. Sorenson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.