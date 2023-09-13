WEST POTSDAM — Firefighters Association of the State of New York and St. Lawrence County Fire Chiefs Association hosted the 3rd Annual Youth in the Fire Service Day on Aug. 28, at the St. Lawrence County Fire Training Center in West Potsdam. There were a total of 33 youth registrants from Adams Fire Department, Brier Hill Fire Department, Clifton-Fine Fire Department, Long Lake Fire Department, Massena Rescue Squad, Morristown Fire Department, North Lawrence Fire Department, Start Lake Fire Department, Waddington Fire Department, and West Carthage Fire Department.
Rotations for the day included: Firefighting History; CPR Firefighter Down; Wet Line Hose Advancement; Donning & Doffing Turn Out Gear; Forcible Entry; Forcible Entry, and PPE Contamination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.