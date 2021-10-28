OGDENSBURG — Since the Charles W. Kelly Memorial Park was dedicated in early June, it has been visited by many who have walked through its scenic grounds, reading informational panels describing the life and achievements of the late journalist and editor of The Journal and Advance News.
Unfortunately, it has also been visited by youths who have committed small acts of vandalism on the lighting at the memorial. Thomas and Debora Hannan spearheaded the committee that raised approximately $48,000 to build the memorial that consists of an Irish quote plaque, informational panels and photos of Mr. Kelly’s background, benches, lighting, stone pavers and a wide variety of plants and trees make up the landscaping around the outside of the memorial.
“It’s disappointing, it’s sad, it’s frustrating,” said Mrs. Hannan.
All four lights at the memorial have been damaged in some way so they do not work.
“Right now we have no lighting there at night,” she said. “All four are going to have to be replaced now.”
Costs to replace the lighting fixtures, with labor, is estimated to be $400 each, according to Mrs. Hannan.
Cameras at the front of St. Mary’s Cathedral, located directly across from the Kelly memorial picked up those responsible for the acts of vandalism.
Mrs. Hannan said that nine youths have been identified and that information has been turned over to the Ogdensburg Police Department.
When reached for comment, Lt. Corey Maxner said that they are investigating the reports of vandalism.
“The incidents have been reported to the department and have been under investigation. The investigation is still ongoing,” Lt. Maxner said.
Mrs. Hannan said they have met with the Kelly Park committee to discuss options regarding the vandalism. Filing charges against the youths is still on the table. Other discussions were how to make sure acts of vandalism like this do not happen in the future.
“The matter is under investigation with the police. Possible charges are pending,” said Mr. Hannan. “The committee and the family is extremely disappointed in what’s happening there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.