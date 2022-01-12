WADDINGTON — Area kids and teens are invited to participate in the second annual youth ice fishing tournament Sunday in Waddington to raise money for the Waddington and Norwood fire departments.
The 2022 Waddington Youth Ice Fishing Tournament is being organized by Off the Grid Rentals and Guide Service and runs from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., with check-in beginning at 7 a.m.
Registration is $15 per angler if paid in advance or $20 per angler paid at check-in. Online registration can be completed at wdt.me/fSDpFm. All youth anglers 19 years old and younger must be accompanied by an adult.
Fish are entered into the competition by sending a photo of the participant number with the fish and measuring tape or bump board, ideally within five minutes of landing the fish, to 518-331-7677. Anglers must be pictured holding the fish at the time of the catch, and all fish must be free from foreign objects such as lures, hooks or anything on or in its mouth or on its tail.
Submitted photos that are used for measurement and verification must be clear. The full view of the fish on the tape measure or bump board has to clearly show the nose touching the front of the board and the tail making the measurement with the numbers clearly visible. Organizers said pictures should be taken directly overhead and not at an angle. Multiple pictures can be submitted, and are encouraged, to ensure visibility and fish entry.
The grand prize for the largest fish caught during the tournament will be a choice of an angler starter kit, which includes sled, auger, gear and more, donated by R&R Pallet and Bait; a $100 gift card to The Mills Country Store; or a guided spring pan fishing trip on Black Lake with Richard Rupert.
There will also be prizes for largest fish caught during each hour, as well as second and third overall. Length determines the winners and, in the case of a tie, the earliest entry takes the higher place.
This year’s sponsors and donors include Blevins Seaway Marine & RV of Massena; R&R Pallet & Bait/Strike Fear Bait of Lisbon; The Mills Country Store in Chase Mills; Riverbay Adventure Inn of Chippewa Bay; Ponderosa Beef of Canton; Richard Rupert of Black Lake Adventures and Sportfishing; and Matt Grant of Norwood.
Anyone with questions may email offthegridguideservice@gmail.com or call or text Greg Mintz at 518-331-7677.
