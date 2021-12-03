WATERTOWN — The Northern New York Community Foundation’s Youth Philanthropy Council is seeking grant requests from nonprofit organizations of all types for programs, projects or initiatives that strengthen the quality of life in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties and has extended the deadline for proposals to Friday, Jan. 14.
The council will evaluate each proposal for up to $20,000 in available grant funding. Council members will notify finalists selected to present proposals and will recommend grants for funding to the Community Foundation’s board of directors. This past round, the Youth Philanthropy Council awarded six grants totaling $17,200 in support to nonprofit organizations that serve residents in the tri-county area.
“This is one of the most meaningful ways we can instill civic pride, awareness and engagement across the generations. This only works when a wide cross section of charitable organizations participate,” said Rande Richardson, Community Foundation executive director, in a statement. “We believe we can receive a diverse pool of applications from across the region. Our goal is to make the decision-making process as challenging and thought-provoking as possible for the student experience.”
The Youth Philanthropy Council Grant Program application can be completed online through the foundation’s Grant Lifecycle Manager portal at nnycf.org/grants. All 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are invited to apply and organizations are encouraged to register as users in the portal before applying. Nonprofits already registered with accounts should use existing login information to access and start the applications.
The Youth Philanthropy Council and its grant program is made possible by annual gifts to the Friends of the Foundation Community Betterment Fund and underwriting from Watertown Savings Bank, the Renzi Foodservice Charitable Foundation at the Northern New York Community Foundation, and RBC Wealth Management. This year’s Youth Philanthropy Council includes 16 student delegates, representing Immaculate Heart Central School, General Brown Central School, South Jefferson Central School and Watertown High School.
“The council invites all eligible nonprofits in the region to submit grant applications. Our members look forward to seeing a broad range of proposals that will help strengthen programs and services across Northern New York,” said Romi LaClair, Youth Philanthropy Council chair, in a statement. “With the addition of new, dynamic and enthusiastic council members, we look forward to supporting many deserving organizations.”
Representatives from each school district are as follows:
Immaculate Heart Central High School: Julian St. Croix, junior.
General Brown: Kaylee Fields, sophomore; Lucas Lavarnway, junior.
South Jefferson High School: Katherine Banazek, senior; Zachary Blevins, junior; Hailyn Buker, senior; Jack Buckingham, junior; Romi LaClair, senior; Jack Mangan, sophomore; Owen Newton, junior; and Sidney Wheeler III, senior.
Watertown High School: Ella Arnott, senior; Trey Augliano, junior; Anmolika Bolla, senior; Zachary Kilburn, junior; Adelaide Weir, junior.
The Youth Philanthropy Council was chartered in 2010 to promote positive youth development and engage young people in meaningful activities that build their skills while educating them about community philanthropy and its impact on Northern New York. Council members grow to become critical thinkers as they engage in lessons that may never be taught in a classroom. Since its inception, the council has awarded 112 grants totaling $180,070 in support to nonprofit organizations that serve tri-county residents, and nearly 140 students from seven different north country high schools have served as council members.
Organizations wishing to learn more about the available grant funding may contact Kraig Everard, Community Foundation director of stewardship and programs, at kraig@nnycf.org or 315-782-7110.
