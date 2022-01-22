OGDENSBURG — Candidate for governor, U.S. Rep. Lee M. Zeldin, R-Shirley, who represents New York’s 1st Congressional District on Long Island, stopped at the Gran View Inn Saturday to meet with about 20 local supporters before touring the Ogdensburg Correctional Facility.
The meeting and press conference at the Gran View was hosted by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton.
Since it was announced two months ago that Ogdensburg Correctional Facility is among six state prisons to be closed in 2022, Sen. Ritchie said she has been trying to convince Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul that the decision is wrong.
“Why would this community or the people and families of those that work there think that they would close OCF when they (the state) were investing $10 million in the facility?” Sen. Ritchie said as she went through a list of accolades for the prison and its staff.
The governor said she would talk to New Yorkers, but has not yet talked to anybody in Ogdensburg about the closure decision, Sen. Ritchie said.
A most egregious slap in the face, Sen. Ritchie said, occurred when the governor visited Potsdam in December to thank health care workers for their efforts in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“She couldn’t spare five minutes, even when I asked, to come over and thank those that worked at OCF,” Sen. Ritchie said.
Rep. Zeldin said Democratic policies such as cashless bail, and defunding the police and prison closures have put communities across the state in economic distress and in danger from rising crime.
“As I travel across the state, there are too many communities that are hurting. And, it is becoming worse,” Rep. Zeldin said. “And there are people in Albany that are ignoring this reality of these local communities that are dying as a direct result of policies that we see in our state capital.”
The move to close prisons and consolidate the prison population is a mistake, Rep. Zeldin said.
“Condensing operations into fewer correctional facilities, is a recipe for more violence,” Rep. Zeldin said.
Talk from Albany of repurposing closed prisons is an empty promise, he said.
“No one actually follows through, and then 30 years later and nothing happens,” Rep. Zeldin said. “This is a serious issue for Gov. Hochul and her administration and legislators in Albany as they are going through the current budget process to give answers and to produce a vision as to what exactly is going to happen with this facility once it closes. This community deserves answers.”
On Nov. 9, the state announced that six prisons would be closed in March. Set to close along with OCF are Downstate Correctional in Dutchess County; Southport Correctional in Chemung County; Rochester Correctional in Monroe County; Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County; and Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional in Essex County.
Ogdensburg is the first affected community that Rep. Zeldin has visited, but he said he has talked with community leaders from all six.
The prison population has been in decline for many years. The total incarcerated population in state correctional facilities is about 31,400 — a total reduction in excess of 12,700 inmates since Jan. 1, 2020, and a 56% decline since the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s high of 72,773 in 1999.
