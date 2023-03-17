CANTON — The Zonta Club of Canton announces the culmination of one of its projects, achieved with funding from Community Bank, N.A. and the support of the North Country Library System’s and BOCES delivery services. The Club distributed 30 copies of the book, Hands Are Not for Hitting by Martine Agassi, PhD, to 11 elementary school libraries and 19 county libraries. The intended audience is four- to nine-year-olds.
Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service, advocacy, and education. More than 26,000 members in 63 countries work together every day to make gender equity a worldwide reality for all women and girls. Zontians envision a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every girl can achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman or child lives in fear of violence.
Zonta’s 2022-2024 biennium theme is “Build a Better World for Women and Girls.” The Zonta Club of Canton hopes to build a better world for women and girls in St. Lawrence County one book at a time. Our Club’s members wish to share the book, Hands Are Not for Hitting, with the county’s young patrons as a reminder that violence is never okay. Hands are for playing, and learning, and celebrating, and loving – never for hitting. Our Club believes that education is prevention and that the earlier this education starts, the better.
Zonta’s ongoing and larger advocacy impact is built around the advocacy campaign Zonta Says NO to Violence Against Women. Launched in 2012, the campaign has raised awareness of the global pandemic of women’s rights violations and has united Zonta clubs worldwide in conducting impactful advocacy actions to fight violence against women and gender inequality.
