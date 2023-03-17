Zonta Club distributes copies of book to area schools, county libraries

The Zonta Club of Canton distributed 30 copies of the book, Hands Are Not for Hitting by Martine Agassi, PhD, to 11 elementary school libraries and 19 county libraries. The intended audience is four- to nine-year-olds. Provided photo

CANTON — The Zonta Club of Canton announces the culmination of one of its projects, achieved with funding from Community Bank, N.A. and the support of the North Country Library System’s and BOCES delivery services. The Club distributed 30 copies of the book, Hands Are Not for Hitting by Martine Agassi, PhD, to 11 elementary school libraries and 19 county libraries. The intended audience is four- to nine-year-olds.

Zonta International is a leading global organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service, advocacy, and education. More than 26,000 members in 63 countries work together every day to make gender equity a worldwide reality for all women and girls. Zontians envision a world in which women’s rights are recognized as human rights and every girl can achieve her full potential. In such a world, no woman or child lives in fear of violence.

