CANTON — The Zonta Club of Canton’s 2021 Scholarship Awards winners have been chosen.
Megan Saber is the winner of the club’s Putnam-Pitts Scholarship, given to a graduating senior with a distinguished academic record. Ms. Saber will attend Nazareth College to major in Occupational Therapy Studies. She is a graduate of Potsdam Central School.
Quze Lamu received the Members’ Memorial Scholarship, established in memory of former Canton Zonta members and given to a senior who demonstrated strong leadership skills and dedication to service in school and in the community throughout her high school career. Ms. Lamu will attend the University of Buffalo to study nursing. She is a graduate of Massena Central School.
Molly Witkop is the winner of the club’s Jean M. Coon Humanitarian Award, given to a senior who demonstrated significant community service through projects that enhanced her community and its target audience. Ms. Witkop will attend Saint Mary’s College in Indiana to study Business. She is a graduate of Massena Central School.
Madeline Brown received the Young Women in Public Affairs Scholarship (YWPA), given to a young woman between 16 and 19 who demonstrated active commitment to volunteerism, took part in local and/or student government activities, exhibited outstanding leadership achievements, and who has worked to empower women and girls worldwide through service and advocacy. Ms. Brown will attend Nazareth College to study Psychology. She is a graduate of Massena Central School.
Amber Evans is the winner of the club’s SUNY Canton Endowment Fund Scholarship. The SUNY scholarship is given in memory of Margaret (Peg) Sibley to single parents who have returned to college after experiencing some of life’s challenges. Ms. Evans is in the college’s nursing program.
The Zonta Club of Canton congratulates its 2021 winners and urges area young women and men to consider applying in the spring for the 2022 round of awards. Contact high school guidance counselors for more information or call Zonta Scholarship Chair Lyn Swafford at 315-262-2807.
