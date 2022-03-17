CANTON — Each year in March around International Women’s Day, the Zonta Club of Canton presents a long-stemmed yellow rose, its symbol, to outstanding members of the local community. The purpose of the award is to honor individuals who have made an impact on the lives of those they serve whether through employment or volunteer work.
The 2022 recipients are Patti Hogle and Jennifer Dean.
Patty Hogle serves St. Lawrence County as a public health specialist, a position she has held since December 2020.
She is an experienced project coordinator who has demonstrated her skills while working in various areas in the county’s health care system since 1994. Knowledge of her genuine concern for the people she assists brought her to the attention of Zonta’s membership who wished to say thank you with a yellow rose.
Jennifer Dean is a community manager of United Helpers Independent Senior Living in Canton, formerly known as Partridge Knoll.
For the last 18 years, Ms. Dean has been involved with the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and, during each year, she has organized an annual motorcycle charity event to benefit the foundation in memory of the child her family lost to the disease.
This year’s run begins at the AMVETS Post 262, 5082 SH 56 in Colton on Sept. 26. Ms. Dean’s dedication to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and her ongoing efforts to bring knowledge of the disease to her community earned her a yellow rose.
In its announcement, the Zonta Club of Canton said, “(it)is pleased to honor Patty Hogle and Jennifer Dean with its 2022 Rose Day Award as they truly represent the spirit of accolade, which is to improve the community in which they live. Congratulations to both recipients.”
