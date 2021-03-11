CANTON — Each year in March, the Zonta Club of Canton presents a varying number of local community members with its symbol, long-stemmed yellow roses, to coincide with International Women’s Day, March 8. The purpose of the award is to honor individuals who have made an impact on the lives of those they serve whether through employment or volunteer work. The 2021 recipients are Dr. Dana McGuire and Barbara Adams.
Dr. Dana McGuire has served as the St. Lawrence County Public Health Director for the past three years. She has been on the front lines during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a post on the 7NEWS website, Dr. McGuire has “had a hand in almost every phase of the fight against the pandemic.” Members of the Zonta Club of Canton expressed our thanks to Dr. McGuire by presenting her with yellow roses.
Barbara Adams has been the director of the St. Lawrence County Head Start organization, a department of the Community Development Program (CPD), for 38 years. During the past year, she led her team as it worked to meet all the obstacles put in the way as the pandemic deepened. Ms. Adams oversees the largest department at CDP where she is responsible for eight Head Start Centers and just under 100 staff members. According to her boss, Ms. Adams “works tirelessly to ensure the safety of her staff and the children and families she serves.” She received Zonta’s yellow roses in thanks for her dedication to education young children ands caring for their families.
Congratulates to the Zonta Club of Canton 2021 Rose Day winners.
