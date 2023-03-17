CANTON — Each year in March, the Zonta Club of Canton presents a varying number of local community members with its symbol, long-stemmed yellow roses, to coincide with International Women’s Day, March 8. The purpose of the award is to honor individuals who have made an impact on the lives of those they serve, whether through employment or volunteer work. The 2023 recipients are Gail Butler, Angelina Blank and the staff at Renewal House.

Gail Butler is the first person one sees when a visit to United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility is about to happen. Or when the reception desk phone rings, it’s Gail’s sweet voice that answers. After raising her 12 children while at home, she began her career there at the age of 57 and celebrates her 30th year as an employee this year. Gail often begins her day early, before her shift starts, by visiting residents and singing to them as they eat their breakfasts. When spring arrives, Gail takes on the task of puttering in some of the flower gardens around the buildings, thus brightening the days of the facility’s residents. As Vice Chair of Operations Tim Parsons says, “Her people skills are impeccable, and her friendliness is infectious and brings comfort to all who interact with her.” Those who know Gail couldn’t agree more!

