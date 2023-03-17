CANTON — Each year in March, the Zonta Club of Canton presents a varying number of local community members with its symbol, long-stemmed yellow roses, to coincide with International Women’s Day, March 8. The purpose of the award is to honor individuals who have made an impact on the lives of those they serve, whether through employment or volunteer work. The 2023 recipients are Gail Butler, Angelina Blank and the staff at Renewal House.
Gail Butler is the first person one sees when a visit to United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care facility is about to happen. Or when the reception desk phone rings, it’s Gail’s sweet voice that answers. After raising her 12 children while at home, she began her career there at the age of 57 and celebrates her 30th year as an employee this year. Gail often begins her day early, before her shift starts, by visiting residents and singing to them as they eat their breakfasts. When spring arrives, Gail takes on the task of puttering in some of the flower gardens around the buildings, thus brightening the days of the facility’s residents. As Vice Chair of Operations Tim Parsons says, “Her people skills are impeccable, and her friendliness is infectious and brings comfort to all who interact with her.” Those who know Gail couldn’t agree more!
Angelina Blank is the Cancer Prevention in Action (CPiA) Program Coordinator at the St. Lawrence County Health Initiative. She works tirelessly to bring cancer prevention programming to children, teens, young adults, parents, educators, and health care providers across the tri-county region. Much of her work focuses on Human Papillomavirus (HPV) education to reduce vaccine hesitancy. Angelina’s work is helping to protect the health and well-being of our community, especially that of women and girls. Today, we celebrate her accomplishments, hard work, and dedication to community health.
In 1981, a group of citizens concerned about the lack of services to victims of family violence held open forums and developed a task force to address the problem. Incorporated in May of 1982 as a not-for-profit membership organization, Renewal House initiated services in March of 1983. Now, over 40 years later, Renewal House continues to provide victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking with numerous services of immeasurable value, including crisis counseling, emotional support sessions, safe housing, systems advocacy, referrals, and access to sexual assault nurse examiners, just to name a few. All of Renewal House’s services are trauma-informed and empower victims and survivors, treating them as the experts of their own lives. While anyone, regardless of sex or gender, can fall victims to domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, woman and girls are disproportionately targeted. That is why, on International Women’s Day, the Zonta Club of Canton has chosen to recognize all that Renewal House’s staff does to make our community better, especially for women and girls.
The Zonta Club of Canton congratulates our 2023 Rose Day winners.
