CANTON — The Zonta Club of Canton recently honored two St. Lawrence County leaders by presenting them with a yellow rose, the club’s official symbol. The recognition coincided with International Women’s Day, held each year on March 8. Rose Day committee members Shirley Norton, Debra White and Janet Favro presented this year’s roses to Andrea Montgomery and Nancy Fletcher.
Andrea Montgomery has served as Director of the Office for the Aging for over five years. She has worked alongside her team to provide service and advocacy for county residents 60 years and older. Programs and services include nutrition centers and home delivered meals; home care services; family caregiver support; medical transportation; legal services; health insurance information counseling and assistance. Andrea works hard to ensure that the needs of the elderly are met and that they are living the best quality of life. She is an inspiration to the community and those who know her.
Nancy Barr Fletcher is known throughout the north country for her work with, and compassion for, her Hospice of St Lawrence Valley patients and their families. Her goal is to bring peace to clients and families, and she believes that end of life processes are equally as important as beginning of life issues. Nancy’s heart is completely in all the work she has done over the past 25 years. Prior to her employment with Hospice, she worked at Canton Potsdam Hospital in the medical, surgical and detox units, in child care, at her alterations business and for Newberry’s in their fabric department. Nancy is a caring grandmother and the mother of two children. She shares her vision for hospice care with her husband, Steven, who supports her work at all hours of the day and night and has, himself, been a volunteer for years.
Members of the Zonta Club recommend deserving community women and men in the Canton and Potsdam area each March.
For more information about Zonta, please contact Sigie Barr Sapp, the club’s membership chair, at 315-379-1333.
