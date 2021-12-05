CANTON — The Zonta Club of Canton invites the general public to its 35th annual Holiday Auction that takes place virtually on Dec. 11 via the Club’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/CantonAreaZontaClub). Sneak peeks of items in the auction will be available from Monday to Dec. 10 on the Facebook page.
The popular event is for one day only. Bidding begins at 9 a.m. Dec. 11, and is open until 9 p.m. Payment for items purchased will be by PayPal or by check made out to Zonta Club of Canton.
All items purchased must be picked up by noon at Canton Tire, 18 Riverside Drive, by Dec.18. Successful purchasers will be contacted about collecting their wares.
The club asks that the message of the auction be spread among the local communities because all monies raised will fund the club’s scholarships given to graduating high school seniors in June.
For more information, please call Kat Manierre @ 302-387-2269 or Felicia Neahr @ 518-321-4956.
