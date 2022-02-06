OGDENSBURG — Zonta International established the Young Women in Public Affairs Award in 1990.
The award recognizes young women, ages 16-19, who demonstrate superior leadership skills and a commitment to public service and civic causes, and encourages them to continue their participation in public and political life.
Those sought have an active commitment to volunteerism; experience in local government, student government, or workplace leadership (paid or unpaid); volunteer leadership achievements; have knowledge of Zonta International and its programs; and support Zonta International’s mission of empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
The Ogdensburg Zonta Club accepts scholarship applications from students in the school districts of Ogdensburg Free Academy, Lisbon, Heuvelton, Morristown and Hammond central schools.
Ogdensburg Area Zonta Club applications are found at the school’s guidance office. Applications are due by March 11 to Scholarship Chair Tracie Kroeger, 912 Jay St., Ogdensburg, NY 13669, or by email to kkroeger@twcny.rr.com.
