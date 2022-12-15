Storms knock out power in 5 states

A winter storm has knocked out power in five states and unleashed tornadoes near New Orleans.
About 175,000 customers were without power in Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia, Louisiana and hardest-hit Wisconsin on Thursday as the massive system brought heavy snow, rain and high winds across the eastern U.S., according to PowerOutage U.S.
As much as 8 to 12 inches of snow could fall across interior New York and northern New England through today, but the major cities along the Interstate 95 corridor will receive mainly rain, said Zack Taylor, a senior branch forecaster with the U.S. Weather Prediction Center. Meanwhile, portions of the northern Great Plains and upper Midwest will have another day of heavy snow and blizzard conditions.
Across the South, 52 tornadoes were reported since Monday, killing at least two people in Louisiana and injuring 22 more, according to the U.S. Storm Prediction Center. On Wednesday, several twisters hit around New Orleans, tossing debris and toppling some trees and power lines.
In Washington, expected ice mainly missed the city, but some did fall in its suburbs. Government workers have a two-hour delay, the Office of Personnel Management said on its website.
