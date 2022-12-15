Storms knock out power in 5 states

A man clears his driveway of snow from an overnight storm in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday. George Frey/AFP via Getty Images/TNS

A winter storm has knocked out power in five states and unleashed tornadoes near New Orleans.

About 175,000 customers were without power in Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia, Louisiana and hardest-hit Wisconsin on Thursday as the massive system brought heavy snow, rain and high winds across the eastern U.S., according to PowerOutage U.S.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.