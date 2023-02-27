Student debt forgiveness rests in hands of top court

The U.S. Supreme Court building as seen on July 11, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Daniel Slim/AFP/Getty Images/TNS

President Joe Biden faces a formidable obstacle in his bid to slash the student debt of more than 40 million people: a U.S. Supreme Court that has repeatedly thwarted his agenda.

The administration will defend the plan Tuesday before a court that has already stopped Biden from blocking evictions during the pandemic and requiring workers to get coronavirus vaccines or regular tests. The justices also have slashed the Environmental Protection Agency’s power to address climate change.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.