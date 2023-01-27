Study: UV drying lamps used for gel manicures may damage DNA

A UV lamp hardens gel polish on fingernails. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Gel manicures might not be the self-care treat they seem: the lamps used to dry the nail polish emit UV light that can cause DNA mutations often associated with cancer, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of California at San Diego tested cells from mice as well as humans in a lab, exposing them to the lamps in a study published in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

