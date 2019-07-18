Study: Women have less sex as they age and often don’t enjoy it when they do

Middle-aged women are not having a lot of sex and the ones who are aren’t writing home about it.
A new study by the North American Menopause Society claims only 22.5% of women surveyed had been sexually active in the month prior to the study.
The study, called “Why sex becomes less satisfying with age,” was conducted in the U.K. and included 4,500 participants. It found the most common reason women in that age range weren’t active was due to not having a sexual partner. This was frequently the result of being widowed, the study said.
Of the two-thirds who did have significant others, just over 34% had been sexually active over the past 30 days.
Some participants in the study cited physical issues related to menopause as reasons for their inactivity while others blamed their partner’s inability to perform for their involuntary celibacy. Psychological issues, like postmenopausal body issues, were also factors.
“Sexual health challenges are common in women as they age, and partner factors play a prominent role in women’s sexual activity and satisfaction, including the lack of a partner, sexual dysfunction of a partner, poor physical health of a partner, and relationship issues,” NAMS medical director Dr. Stephanie Faubion wrote.
While “effective therapies” are available to remedy some of these issues, Sciencedaily.com reported women afflicted by such issues rarely seek help.
