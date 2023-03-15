SUNY Oswego Sustainability Office’s composting program wins state award

Kate Spector, SUNY Oswego’s sustainability manager (left), and graduate assistant Deiarra Canty show off Comp(Oz)t buckets. This pilot composting program won the 2022 College Recycling Leadership Award from the New York State Association of Reduction, Reuse and Recycling. Provided photo

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego’s Office of Sustainability and its manager, Kate Spector, have earned the 2022 College Recycling Leadership Award from the New York State Association of Reduction, Reuse and Recycling (NYSAR3) for its composting project.

“This is truly a campuswide award because of the large-scale effort involved in minimizing the impact on the planet and maximizing the benefits of thinking about sustainability,” Spector said.

