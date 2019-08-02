Support for Impeachment Inquiry Grows in the House

WASHINGTON — On Monday, it was a soft-spoken senior member of the Congressional Black Caucus, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, D-Mo. On Tuesday, the careful chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Eliot L. Engel of New York, threw in his support. So did Jennifer Wexton, a freshman Democrat who flipped a Virginia district long held by Republicans, and Jason Crow, an Iraq War veteran in another newly Democratic House seat in Colorado.
On Wednesday, the influential chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, Rep. Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y., added her voice.
The House’s departure July 26 for a six-week summer break was expected to lower the temperature around the prospect of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. An unexpected declaration by the House Judiciary Committee in court papers July 26 that an impeachment investigation was effectively already underway might well have cooled matters further.
But the trickle of Democrats coming out in favor of opening a full impeachment inquiry is threatening to turn into a flood, most likely raising pressure on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to take precisely the vote she has tried to avoid all year. This week, more than a half-dozen Democrats have announced their support for an inquiry, and with at least 116 declared supporters, the backers of an impeachment inquiry are more than halfway to the 218 votes they need in the House.
Soon, they are likely to pass a more important milestone: securing the public commitments of more than half of the House Democratic Caucus, 118. Two high-ranking senators, Patty Murray of Washington and Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, also joined the fray this week.
“The president’s repeated abuses have brought American democracy to a perilous crossroads,” Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said in a statement. “Following the guidance of the Constitution — which I have sworn to uphold — is the only way to achieve justice.”
Pelosi and her top lieutenants remain skeptical of advancing a full-bore impeachment without broader public support and are steering the caucus forward with one foot tapping the brakes. They want to see if the House can use the courts to free up information and witnesses related to Robert Mueller’s investigation that are being blocked by the White House before reaching conclusions — a process that could take months, at best.
