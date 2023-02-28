WASHINGTON — Conservative Supreme Court justices on Tuesday seemed highly skeptical that President Biden has authority from Congress to provide more than $400 billion in student loan forgiveness to borrowers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Over more than three hours of argument in two cases, conservatives led by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. questioned how what Roberts repeatedly called a “half-trillion dollar” program could be implemented without more direct involvement from Congress, which controls the federal purse strings.
The justices on the right seemed unsatisfied with assertions from their liberal colleagues and U.S. solicitor general Elizabeth B. Prelogar that blocking the program would actually thwart the will of Congress, which provided for the secretary of education to act on student loan debt in times of emergency.
Liberal Justice Elena Kagan noted the court often faces difficulty in trying to understand Congress’s intent in passing legislation. “This one is not,” she said, referring to the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students Act of 2003. She added, “Congress doesn’t get much clearer.”
Roberts said lawmakers should be involved in order for the Biden administration to launch a broad loan-forgiveness program: “I think most casual observers would say if you’re going to give up that much amount of money, if you’re going to affect the obligations of that many Americans on a subject that’s of great controversy, they would think that’s something for Congress to act on.”
Tuesday’s oral arguments touched on several issues important to the court, including skepticism about ability of the executive branch to make sweeping change without specific congressional authorization — the so-called major questions doctrine — and the ability of state officials from the opposite party to stop a president’s priorities before they even take effect.
The questioning indicated the best hope for the administration would be a finding that neither the states nor two individual borrowers who challenged the loan-forgiveness program had legal standing to do so. But it seemed likely there would be a majority on the court ready to move on to the merits of the cases.
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona found authority to forgive student loan debt under the HEROES Act, which allows the secretary to waive or modify loan provisions in response to a national emergency — in this case the coronavirus pandemic.
Cardona proposed a plan that would affect more than 40 million borrowers, about half of whom would see their balances wiped clean. It would eliminate up to $10,000 of student debt for borrowers earning up to $125,000 annually, or up to $250,000 for married couples. Those who received Pell Grants, a form of financial aid for low — and middle-income students, are eligible for an additional $10,000 in forgiveness.
A key gateway to challenging the loan forgiveness plan is to show legal standing. The plaintiffs must show they have suffered a specific, rather than generalized, injury that can be remedied by relief from a federal court. In this case, it is not enough just to object to the size of the program or even to allege that the president has exceeded his authority.
The legal battles have left millions of borrowers in limbo. More than half of eligible people had applied for the program before it was halted by the courts, with the Education Department approving some 16 million applications. The department has assured borrowers the administration will discharge the debt if it prevails in court.
The cases are Biden v. Nebraska and U.S. Department of Education v. Brown.
