Court gives Biden a win on immigration

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a key part of President Joe Biden’s plan for targeted immigration enforcement, ruling the administration may focus its efforts on arresting and deporting those who pose a current danger.

In a 8-1 decision, the justices said Texas and Louisiana lacked standing to sue in order to require a more aggressive federal policy of arrests.

