The Supreme Court lifted a temporary stay on testimony before a Georgia grand jury of the Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA — The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham to testify before a Fulton County special grand jury later this month.

In a brief, unsigned order, the high court lifted a temporary stay on the South Carolina Republican’s testimony before the grand jury, which is investigating attempts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn Georgia’s 2020 elections.

Tribune Wire

