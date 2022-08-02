Supreme Court’s sharp turn to the right reflected in new polls

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen on the final day of its term June 30 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/TNS

 Kevin Dietsch

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court’s sharp turn to the right is reflected in new opinion polls that show Republicans to be overwhelmingly in favor of the court’s work and Democrats even more strongly opposed.

Last month, 74% of Republicans who were surveyed by the Gallup Organization said they approved of the high court, while only 13% of Democrats agreed.

Tribune Wire

