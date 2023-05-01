Top court to consider curbing authority of federal regulators

The Supreme Court building. (MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Jonathan Newton)

The U.S. Supreme Court will consider overturning a decades-old legal doctrine that has given federal regulators broad power to define their authority, accepting an appeal that aims to put new constraints on environmental, consumer-protection and financial-watchdog agencies.

The move sets up the nine-month term that starts in October as a potential blockbuster for the power of regulatory agencies. The court, which has already rolled back agency power in a series of cases, said previously it will consider whether the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s funding system is constitutional.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.