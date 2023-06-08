The Supreme Court of the United States in Washington, D.C. Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court upheld the broad reach of the Voting Rights Act on Thursday, ruling that Alabama’s Republican lawmakers are required to draw a new election district that would likely elect a Black Democrat to Congress.By a 5-4 vote, the court surprised voting rights advocates by rejecting an appeal from Alabama’s Republicans and reaffirming the principle of fair representation for racial and ethnic minorities.

The outcome could bolster Democrats in Republican strongholds across the South and potentially tilt control of the closely divided House of Representatives.

Tribune Wire

