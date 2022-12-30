BOISE, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department confirmed at a press conference Friday afternoon that Bryan Christopher Kohberger had been arrested in Pennsylvania in the killings of four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Kohberger is a 28-year-old graduate student at Washington State University, Pullman, Wash., about 9 miles from Moscow. He faces four first-degree murder charges, the Latah County prosecutor said.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Tribune Wire

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.