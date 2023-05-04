Suspect in Atlanta shooting captured, waives first court appearance

ATLANTA — The accused gunman in the deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting waived his first court appearance Thursday morning at the Fulton County Jail.
Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault in the Wednesday attack that left one woman dead and four others injured at the Northside Hospital medical building on West Peachtree Street.
He did not appear in court after waiving the hearing.
Patterson was arrested after an eight-hour manhunt that sprawled into metro Atlanta and was arrested in Cobb County about 10 miles away from the scene of the mass shooting.
He was booked into the Fulton County Jail about 10 hours after the attack.
Patterson had an appointment Wednesday at the Northside Medical Midtown facility, which primarily houses doctor’s offices, Atlanta police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. confirmed. While a motive has not been disclosed, witnesses in the Laureate Medical Group’s office on the 11th floor said the man opened fire in a waiting room after he was told he arrived too late to be seen.
Amy St. Pierre, 38, was killed, her husband confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She was an employee of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Four other women, ages 71, 56, 39 and 25, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Three of them were seriously injured and listed in critical condition late Wednesday. The fourth was said to be stable. They were identified in court documents as Lisa Glynn, Georgette Whitlow, Jazzmin Daniel and Alesha Hollinger.
Patterson was gone by the time police arrived at the medical facility shortly after noon. According to police, investigators believe he ran from the building, carjacked a vehicle near 14th and Williams streets and made his way to Cobb.
The vehicle was later recovered from the area surrounding The Battery, just under a mile from the Waterford Place condominiums on Herodian Way, where police caught up with Patterson at about 7:30 p.m.
