Suspect in Atlanta shooting captured, waives first court appearance

ATLANTA — The accused gunman in the deadly Midtown Atlanta shooting waived his first court appearance Thursday morning at the Fulton County Jail.

Deion Duwane Patterson, 24, faces a murder charge and four counts of aggravated assault in the Wednesday attack that left one woman dead and four others injured at the Northside Hospital medical building on West Peachtree Street.

