WATERTOWN — For at least half her life, when Irene C. Carman described herself as Ukrainian, the most common response had been, “What’s that?”

She would try to explain and educate people about Ukraine.

“If there was any recognition of the area and its people, the most common response was, ‘Oh — you mean Russia. You’re Russian,’” she said.

Mrs. Carman, who is married to Samaritan Medical Center President and CEO Thomas H. Carman, is not Russian and explains that with a passion.

It took an invasion of Ukraine by Russia for Ukraine to land on the radar of many people. The brutal, unprovoked assault of the country and widespread bombing of buildings and killing of civilians has generated condemnation and acts of support around the world, including here in the north country.

Mrs. Carman stood with a group of people in front of Watertown City Hall on March 5, nine days after Russia invaded Ukraine. As the bicolor Ukrainian flag, with its blue representing its skies and the yellow representing the country’s vast wheat fields, was raised, several thoughts and mixed feelings went through her mind, which she recentlyrecalled.

“The world knows what Ukrainian means, they know where Ukraine is, they may still be confused about Ukraine’s history and that Ukrainians are not Russians and never were,” she remembers thinking. “But the battle is the same battle.”

In Syracuse, where Mrs. Carman was born and brought up, the raising of the Ukrainian flag was common at City Hall, especially after the country’s independence in 1992. The country’s flag, its language, her parents’ influence, the country’s national anthem, attending a Ukrainian Greek Orthodox church in Syracuse and visits to Ukraine have all left a mark on her, and why she identifies herself as Ukrainian.

In a recent op/ed in the Watertown Daily Times, she wrote: “We as Ukrainians have a strong identity. We have our own history, language and culture, and that’s not something that any Ukrainian is about to give up.”

She treasures the words of Taras Shevchenko (1814-1861), the serf-born national poet of Ukraine, whose verses spurred a national revival.

“Come to your senses, ruthless ones. O stupid children, folly’s sons. And bring that peaceful paradise,” Shevchenko writes in “My Friendly Epistle.”

“There’s even a statue of Taras Shevchenko as a young man at the (Syracuse) crossroads of Wilbur Avenue, Fayette Street and Tompkins Street,” Mrs. Carman said.

The poet wrote about oppression by Russians and the fight for Ukraine’s independence — words that still echo through the din of a new struggle.

Honored community activist

Mrs. Carman is well known in the Watertown area for her volunteer roles, ranging from special events coordinator of the Samaritan Auxiliary, secretary of the Victims Assistance Center board, member of the Clayton Opera House board and chairwoman of the “One Night, One Diamond” event, raising thousands for hospital equipment for Samaritan Medical Center.

In 2014, she was named recipient of the 63rd annual Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award. She is a retired pharmacist, working for 37 years as a consultant pharmacist in long-term care. Mr. Carman was named recipient of the award in 2013.

When accepting the Shapiro Award, Mrs. Carman credited her work to her mother, Sofia, who survived Russian and German oppression to make it to America, along with her Ukrainian Orthodox faith and her family, including her husband.

Her volunteer efforts have also branched out to Ukraine. She used her experience in running the VAC’s Taste of the Town fundraiser from 2006 to 2011 to transform a fundraiser at the Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral she attends in Ottawa into a borsch cook-off. Funds raised helped purchase equipment and other supplies for an orphanage in Kryvyi Rih, the largest city in Central Ukraine. The fundraiser has been on hold since the pandemic.

“My co-chair had family in that city, so we had an easy way to communicate with the administration at the orphanage, make purchases generally in their city and support the orphanage,” Mrs. Carman said.

The war may bring the fundraiser for the orphanage back in a different format to support orphans and refugees in Ukraine.

“The orphanage we supported is now working on the evacuation of children to Germany,” she said. “The line of fire is just about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the orphanage and there is no shelter protecting them from bombs in their building or nearby.”

The orphans, she said, were to have been evacuated last week.

A heritage takes root

Mrs. Carman’s parents, Ukrainian natives Wolodymir and Sofia Czerniha, are buried in Syracuse at St. Luke’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church cemetery. Mr. Czerniha died in 2009 at the age of 90 at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown, where he had been a resident since 2006. Sofia died in 2013 at the age of 93 at her home in Watertown. Between them, they were never formally educated beyond third grade, but both worked hard and found success in the United States.

“They met in Syracuse after each had traveled separately but via a difficult journey to arrive in America,” Mrs. Carman said. “They came with literally what was on their backs, and there was no financial assistance available to them, so work is what they knew how to do to provide for the family. They were very simple people that worked hard and appreciated all they had in their new home — America.”

The couple lived in Syracuse for more than 50 years. Mr. Czerniha retired from Crucible Steel, Syracuse, in 1981 after 30 years there. His wife was known for maintaining an extensive vegetable garden, and for many years she assisted several local families in their homes. She worked at Syracuse China in the 1950s. Both were devoted to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

Sofia’s first husband was fatally wounded in 1943 by Communists in Ukraine. Before succumbing to his wounds, he told Sofia to flee the country. Mrs. Carman has a sister, Alene, related by her mother, who was 18 months old at the time. Sofia and Alene fled with in-laws, but they were intercepted by Nazis occupying Ukraine and sent to a forced labor camp in Germany. The Red Cross gave them an opportunity to emigrate to the U.S., arriving at Ellis Island in 1951. Mrs. Carman’s sister was 9 at the time.

Mrs. Carman’s parents experienced mixed emotions 40 years later when the Soviet Union collapsed.

“Great joy and hope, but much trepidation and fear that this would not last, given history and the fear that corruption and evil would counter this new world that they could only have dreamed of, but never believe would occur,” Mrs. Carman said.

They hoped the country’s prevalent shortage of food and supplies, religious oppression, “Russification” and limited education would be unknown in the future, and that freedom would prevail.

community & family

Mrs. Carman’s parents only spoke Ukrainian to their children at home in Syracuse. When she arrived at kindergarten in Syracuse, she did not know English.

“The Ukrainian community was very strong, and much of their time was spent in the church and working for the church,” Mrs. Carman said. “Our church services were entirely in Ukrainian and continued to be until about 30 years ago, when there has been a little English mixed at the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Syracuse. There were many events in the Ukrainian community either in the church halls or at the Ukrainian National Home.”

The nonprofit Syracuse Ukrainian National Home, established in 1933, is a center for social and cultural activity that has allowed for the preservation of Ukrainian tradition and ethnic pride.

But for her parents, maintaining their native language was about more than church and community ties, Mrs. Carman believes.

“It was important to them that I know the language of my relatives, as there was always the hope that we would all somehow be together again, and then I would be able to communicate freely with them,” she said.

She got that chance.

Mrs. Carman has visited Ukraine a handful of times; the first time in 1977 as part of a tour group that traveled to Kyiv and Odessa. The group also traveled to St. Petersburg and Moscow in Russia.

“My family in Ukraine traveled to visit me in the cities on my tour. That was the first time I saw some of the family members that I had heard my parents speak of and made the connection to the letters they had written to us,” she said, adding that she was often asked what part of Ukraine she lived in because her language was “so clean.”

She returned to Ukraine with her husband in 2013 to visit relatives, including her mom’s family in the eastern part of the country and her father’s native land in the central part.

“I spent time in Kyiv and was there for a beautiful Independence Day celebration in August, visited Kharkiv for the first time, and then the small towns and villages with family,” Mrs. Carman said.

When she returned to the country a year later, war was raging in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, so she wasn’t able to see her relatives there. She visited the villages of the Carpathian Mountains and visited Lviv for the first time.

The Carmans’ four children have all been to Ukraine at different times. Their two daughters traveled on mission trips to orphanages with the Ukrainian Orthodox Church. Their oldest son traveled to the country as an adventure cyclist several times, enjoying Kyiv, Lviv, areas of the Carpathian Mountains, Black Sea vistas and the countryside in between. Their youngest son traveled with both of them in 2013 and with Mrs. Carman in 2014 to visit family.

Passing down a heritage

As a child, Mrs. Carman attended Ukrainian school each Saturday through 12th grade. She passed on that tradition to her own children, and literally drove her children to learn the culture.

“We lived in Cortland, and later in Watertown, so I drove to Syracuse Mondays for Ukrainian scouting, Thursday for Ukrainian dance classes, Saturdays for Ukrainian school and Sundays for church each week through the school year. And in the summer, only the Saturdays and Mondays dropped off my schedule,” she said.

For years, Mrs. Carman taught geography and at one point, literature in Ukrainian, at the Syracuse school.

“We walked and drove to Ukrainian homes caroling as a fundraiser for the school and enjoyed many wonderful moments, continuing the tradition of the Ukrainian carols for our (Orthodox) Christmas celebration on Jan. 7,” she said.

Through all of it, Mrs. Carman was passing down a heritage to her children that her own parents instilled in their children. And it was more than pride for “Motherland Ukraine.”

“They spoke of the great pride, honor and gratitude they had, to the torch that lit their way to America in New York’s harbor, the generosity of their new homeland in accepting them in their time of need, the opportunity to live freely, for education and all the seemingly unending resources that were available in America,” she said. “They instilled the work ethic, the importance of an education and the power and need for prayer.”

From a young age, Mrs. Carman loved attending Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Syracuse and when older, when traveling, always sought one out.

Mrs. Carman’s parents thought it was important that she attend college. She originally attended Syracuse University and after her sophomore year transferred to Massachusetts College of Pharmacy in Boston.

‘Heartbreaking pain’

As she watches the horrific images of the invasion on television and reads accounts of it, Mrs. Carman is heartbroken.

“There are no words to describe the heartbreaking pain of the loss of life, homes, mothers and children leaving their homes or their shelled-out homes and traveling across Ukraine to the western border to find shelter, with the knowledge that their husbands, fathers, brothers, sons are standing up to protect their homes, freedoms, land, culture, religion and dignity from an enemy that does not know why it is in Ukraine,” she said. “And for what? Ukraine is a peace-loving nation that was moving on from all it has been through with dignity.”

But she is bolstered by news of Ukrainian forces fighting back, with the success of the forces no surprise to her.

“Ukrainians have had to fight for their freedom forever, while only knowing freedom very briefly for about a year around 1918 prior to gaining independence a little over 30 years ago, and so they are a tenacious people with incredible will and determination,” she said. “They also have learned to improvise and find solutions since life was not easy. They are creative, determined and ingenious in reaching a desired goal.”

She sees similar qualities in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. She watched on March 16 when the leader, under siege, delivered a live message to U.S Congress.

“I’m proud to greet you from Ukraine, from our capital city of Kyiv, a city that is under missile and air strikes from Russian troops every day,” Mr. Zelenskyy told U.S. lawmakers. “But it doesn’t give up, and we have not even thought about it for a second.”

“Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awed me with his leadership skills, cool and calm nature in light of the tragedy that has unfolded around him in his country and to his people,” Mrs. Carman said. “I admire his ability to speak in clear language what Ukraine needs, what the people need, what he believes all nations need at this turning point in world history.”

She added, “It was almost chilling to hear him repeating Churchill’s words: ‘We will not give up.’”