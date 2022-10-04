A Swedish geneticist won the Nobel Prize in medicine for his groundbreaking work on the genome of some of our extinct relatives, including the Neanderthal.
Svante Pääbo, who overcame the technical challenges resulting from the degradation of DNA during tens of thousands of years and became one of the founders of paleogenetics, will receive the 10 million-krona ($900,000) award, the Nobel Assembly said Monday in Stockholm.
Pääbo sequenced the genome of our closest extinct relative, the Neanderthal, discovered another extinct hominin, the Denisova, and established that Homo sapiens had mixed with both during periods of co-existence.
The findings “opened a new window to our evolutionary past, revealing an unexpected complexity in the evolution” and “providing the basis for an improved understanding of genetic features that make us uniquely human,” Gunilla Karlsson Hedestam and Anna Wedell of the Karolinska Institutet wrote for the Nobel Assembly.
The ancient flow of genes to present-day humans has physiological relevance today, for example affecting how our immune systems react to infections, they said.
