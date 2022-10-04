Scientist Svante Paabo wins Nobel in physiology for human evolution research

Svante Pääbo

A Swedish geneticist won the Nobel Prize in medicine for his groundbreaking work on the genome of some of our extinct relatives, including the Neanderthal.

Svante Pääbo, who overcame the technical challenges resulting from the degradation of DNA during tens of thousands of years and became one of the founders of paleogenetics, will receive the 10 million-krona ($900,000) award, the Nobel Assembly said Monday in Stockholm.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

WPBloom

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.