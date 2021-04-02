Switching from cars to bikes cuts commuting emissions by 67%
- By LAURA MILLAN LOMBRANA
Bloomberg
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Public Record Oswego County Police Blotter
- Oswego’s mayor takes on Pontiac Nursing Home
- Lacona gets new residency requirement and historian
- Football returns to Oswego High School
- Wrestling season hanging in the balance; still awaiting clearance
- High school football: Vikings topple Falcons in eight-man ball, 54-28
- South Jeff Rescue Squad receives state authorization for Community Paramedicine Vaccination Program
- Group wants jailed man to be able to grieve with family at wife’s funeral
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.