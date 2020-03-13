SYRACUSE — An intriguing question is at the heart of Peter Shaffer’s 1979 play “Amadeus,” now at Syracuse Stage.
The question: Did artistic rivalry and jealousy lead to the murder of one of the world’s greatest composers?
“Amadeus” premiered Wednesday at Syracuse Stage and runs through March 29.
Set mostly in Vienna at the court of Emperor Joseph II, Amadeus speculates as to whether composer Antonio Salieri poisoned the genius Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. In the play, it is Salieri himself who poses the question in the form of his last musical composition. On his deathbed some 30 years after Mozart’s passing, he writes “The Death of Mozart — or, Did I Do It?”
“Since its opening in 1979, ‘Amadeus’ has proven to be a contemporary classic that is a favorite among audiences worldwide,” said Syracuse Stage artistic director Robert Hupp said in a news release. “Playwright Peter Shaffer rewrote ‘Amadeus’ six times, and 18 years ago (Syracuse) Stage produced his original version. Now, we are presenting the final version, which I believe offers a more mature and nuanced protagonist and delivers a more devastating ending.”
Mr. Hupp said the play uses real events that happened in Mozart’s life, but it is a work of fiction.
“The relationship that’s portrayed in the play between Salieri and Mozart is taken to an extreme,” he said. “They may have been rivals but they were not bitter enemies.”
Historically, the supposed enmity between the composers derived from two unsubstantiated rumors. When Mozart at age 35 was stricken with high fever and swelling without apparent cause, he seized on the notion that he had been poisoned. Family members, especially the composer’s father Leopold, were inclined to agree and cast suspicion on Salieri. Years later, in ill-health and mental decline, Salieri reportedly confessed to Mozart’s murder then attempted suicide. Neither were apparently true.
The fictional feud between the composers originated with the Russian writer Alexander Pushkin who used the rumors of jealousy and murder as the basis for his 1830 play “Mozart and Salieri.” In 1897, composer Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov created a one-act opera of the same name, using Pushkin’s play almost verbatim as his libretto. In writing his version, Shafer once stated, “The conflict between virtuous mediocrity and feckless genius took hold of my imagination and wouldn’t leave me alone.”
“There’s nothing about Mozart that Salieri respects except the genius of his music,” Hupp said. In Salieri’s eyes Mozart is vulgar, uncouth and utterly unworthy; “God’s preferred Creature,” Salieri calls him as he determines that “the Creature had to be destroyed.”
Veteran New York actor Jason O’Connell plays Salieri. O’Connell (recently married to playwright Kate Hamill) directed last season’s “Pride and Prejudice” at Syracuse Stage. His many credits include appearances off-Broadway, most recently in Richard Jones’s “Judgment Day” at Park Avenue Armory.
Mickey Rowe, who received critical and popular acclaim as Christopher Boone in Syracuse Stage’s production of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time,” returns to Syracuse in the role of Mozart.
“Amadeus” was first performed at The National Theatre in London directed by Sir Peter Hall in 1979, It was performed in America for the first time in 1980 at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C. “Amadeus” went on to receive seven Tony Award nominations and won five, including Best Play.
In 1984, the play was adapted into a film directed by Milos Forman and won eight Academy Awards, including best film.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.