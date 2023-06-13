Tanker truck company had fiery crash 8 years ago not far from collapsed bridge

An excavator removes debris from fallen I-95 bridge site in Philadelphia. Alejandro A. Alvarez/Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — A New Jersey tanker truck company linked to a fiery crash that destroyed a section of I-95 this week was involved in a similar incident in 2015 — just a few miles away from the site of Sunday’s blaze.

Tanker trucker Nathan Moody, 53, is presumed to have lost control of his rig while exiting an off-ramp near the Cottman exit on I-95, triggering a crash that ignited some 8,500 gallons of gasoline and torched a section of highway. Relatives said Moody, a truck owner-operator, worked for TK Transport Inc, a gas-supply company based in Pennsauken, N.J.

Tribune Wire

