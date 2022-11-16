Target’s profit cut in half as shoppers seek bargains

Signage outside a Target store in Hyattsville, Maryland, on Nov. 10, 2022. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Sarah Silbiger.

Target Corp.’s latest profit fell 52%, missing investors’ expectations for the third quarter in a row as it continues adjusting to a sharp change in shoppers’ behavior.

The drop during the fiscal quarter that ended last month came after declines in spring and summer shaped by a pullback in shopping, partly due to inflation, that was greater than Target anticipated.

Tribune Wire

