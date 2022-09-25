US-NEWS-TEXAS-DENTAL-LAWSUIT-AWARD-DMT

A Texas family has been awarded $95 million after their young daughter was left blind and unable to walk or talk because of the botched treatment she received from her dentist in 2016 â€” but the heartbroken family likely wonâ€™t see a dollar of the hefty pot.(Dreamstime/TNS)

A Texas family has been awarded $95 million after their young daughter was left blind and unable to walk or talk because of the botched treatment she received from her dentist in 2016 — but the heartbroken family likely won’t see a dollar of the hefty pot.

Nevaeh Hall was just 4 years old when she arrived at the Diamond Dental Practice in Houston in January 2016. She was sedated and strapped to a “papoose board” by her dentist, Bethaniel Jefferson, who intended to perform a baby root canal as well as place a crown on one of her back teeth, according to news release from the Hall family’s attorney, obtained byMcClatchy News.

Tribune Wire

