Texas hit with ‘catastrophic flooding’

Tropical Depression Imelda continued to deluge southeast Texas on Thursday, pounding some areas with up to 35 inches of rain and causing devastating flooding that shut down highways, forced chaotic evacuations and left stranded residents waiting for rescue by boat.
The storm, which passed over Houston on Wednesday, slammed the area around Beaumont, Texas, overnight, adding to rainfall totals that are among the highest the region has faced since Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
“It’s bad,” Judge Jeff Branick of Jefferson County told The Beaumont Enterprise. “Homes that did not flood in Harvey are flooding now.”
In Beaumont, a city of about 120,000 that flooded with nearly three feet of water during Harvey, drivers were stuck in their cars, surrounded by water, and a television station reporting on the storm had to evacuate after water started pouring into the station. The Police Department said that it was overwhelmed with calls on Thursday morning, with nearly 600 requests for assistance as of 8 a.m.
About 25 miles away, in Winnie, Texas, water levels reached several feet and some panicked residents were struggling to get through to 911, forcing them to resort to email instead. A flooded hospital evacuated some patients, but stayed open, as employees trudged barefoot across the sopping floor in order to treat those who remained.
Imelda is the first named storm to hit the region since Harvey, which caused widespread devastation when it stalled as a tropical storm over the Houston area and dumped more than 50 inches of rain. While Houston was perhaps the hardest hit then, Beaumont also suffered deadly flooding that nearly turned the city into an island.
“What I’m sitting in right now makes Harvey look like a little thunderstorm,” Sheriff Brian Hawthorne of Chambers County told ABC13 in Houston. “It’s dire out here. I’m fearful for this community right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.